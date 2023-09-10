The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assented to a bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The bill was presented to the governor for assent by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, at a brief ceremony.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, on Saturday, said the Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan; Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi; and the Parliamentary Secretary, Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju; were at the ceremony.

The governor assented to the creation of the new councils despite sections of the state describing it as “unfair.”

Akoko communities have complained that they were not given their due number of local governments, while Ese-Odo communities said a part of their territory was ceded to another local government area.

Groups in Akure also alleged that Akure South and Akure North local government areas were shortchanged in the process.

The 33 LCDAs emerged from the state’s 18 local government areas listed in the Nigerian constitution.

The bill for the creation of the LCDAs was passed by the House shortly after it was presented by the executive arm in July.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mr Olatunde, described the establishment of the LCDAs as a substantial step towards fulfilling Mr Akeredolu’s campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

He said the governor remains dedicated to delivering impactful projects and initiatives for the development of the state.

On Friday, the governor formally resumed duty after writing to inform the House of Assembly of his return.

The signing of the bill was his first duty since he returned from a three-month medical leave in Germany.

When he began his leave in June, he wrote the lawmakers to officially transfer power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as acting governor.

