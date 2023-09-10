President Joe Biden of the US became a momentary photographer for Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the G20 summit in India.
The American leader took a photo of Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as well as some staff of the WTO.
Mrs Okonjo-Iweala shared the photo as well as others on her X account.
“At the G20 leaders Summit. Some great moments with President Joe Biden @POTUS and also with @JakeSullivan46 National Security Advisor, discussing @WTO reform especially reform of the Dispute Settlement System. President Biden surprised us by taking a photo of me, my staff and @JakeSullivan46,” she wrote.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that one of the key decisions at the G20 summit was the acceptance of the African Union (AU) as a member of the group.
See the photos shared by Mrs Okonjo-Iweala below.
