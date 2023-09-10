In September 2020, the Federal High Court in Lagos froze the bank accounts of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, following an application made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the time, the agency said the accounts were being investigated ‘for the offences of conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office, and money laundering’.

Court documents seen by The Africa Report show that Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted an order to unfreeze the accounts on 16 August, after an application by Obasa’s lawyers.

The three accounts – current, savings (both in naira) and US dollar – are domiciled at Standard Chartered Bank.

The EFCC’s lawyer did not oppose the application to unfreeze the accounts.

