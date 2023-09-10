The State Security Service (SSS) has arrested the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad, Nigeria’s state television, NTA, reports.

Ms Ahmad was reportedly arrested over her “alleged fraudulent acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank.”

“The CBN Deputy Governor is currently being interrogated on how $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank,” NTA reported on its X handle.

Details of the arrest are still sketchy. Neither the CBN nor the SSS have spoken officially about the arrest which was first reported late Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES will produce updates of the arrest in subsequent reports.

Ms Ahmed’s former boss at the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, is still in SSS custody, over two months after he was arrested.

Mr Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was first charged with possession of a firearm but was later charged with N6.9 billion fraud.

Details later…

