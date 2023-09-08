A Nigerian journalist, Damilola Ayeni, detained by the police in Benin has been released.
Mr Ayeni is the editor of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), a Nigerian newspaper.
He was initially detained at the Commissariat Central, Parakou Police Station, in Parakou, Republic of Benin, by the Benin police who accused him of being a jihadist. He was later moved to Cotonou.
Mr Ayeni regained his freedom on Friday after combined efforts from the media, the Nigerian Embassy in Benin, and legal representation.
ALSO READ: Nigerian journalist arrested in Benin Republic
According to FIJ, he was handed over to Nigerian authorities and will remain in Benin Republic for a little longer.
“Fisayo Soyombo, the founder and editor-in-chief of FIJ, personally confirmed Ayeni’s release and wellbeing in a phone conversation — the first in nine days,” FIJ said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999