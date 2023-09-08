A Nigerian journalist, Damilola Ayeni, detained by the police in Benin has been released.

Mr Ayeni is the editor of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), a Nigerian newspaper.

He was initially detained at the Commissariat Central, Parakou Police Station, in Parakou, Republic of Benin, by the Benin police who accused him of being a jihadist. He was later moved to Cotonou.

Mr Ayeni regained his freedom on Friday after combined efforts from the media, the Nigerian Embassy in Benin, and legal representation.

According to FIJ, he was handed over to Nigerian authorities and will remain in Benin Republic for a little longer.

“Fisayo Soyombo, the founder and editor-in-chief of FIJ, personally confirmed Ayeni’s release and wellbeing in a phone conversation — the first in nine days,” FIJ said.

