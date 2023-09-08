The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has notified the state House of Assembly of his resumption of duty after being abroad for three months on medical leave.

Mr Akeredolu returned from Germany on Thursday.

Receiving a letter from the governor, on Friday, the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, said it was in line with Section 190(1)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“According to the letter which was received today during the Parliamentary meeting of the House, the Governor resumed duty today, Friday, 8th September,2023,” a statement signed by Mr Oladiji said.

Mr Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for bringing the Governor back home hale and hearty, said the entire people of the state were glad to see him back in office.

The governor, in a letter dated 4th June, had informed the House of his proceeding on medical leave and later extended it on 4th July.

“The Governor in his letter, expressed gratitude to the Lawmakers for their good wishes,” the statement further said.

The governor arrived in the country on Thursday and met with members of his cabinet in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He has been treating an undisclosed illness in Germany after his health deteriorated shortly after the presidential election.

