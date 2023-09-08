Some residents of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State have given the council chairman, Babatunde Emilola-Gazal, 48 hours to explain how he had spent federal allocations to the council since he assumed office two years ago.

The development is against the backdrop of a controversy in the state over an allegation by the chairman of Ijebu East LGA, Wale Adedayo, that Governor Dapo Abiodun was diverting the allocations.

Following the allegation last week, council chairpersons in the state, under the aegis of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), led by Mr Emiola-Gazal, rushed to the Government House in Abeokuta to absolve Governor Abiodun and dissociate themselves from Mr Adedayo’s allegation.

Mr Adedayo has since been suspended by his councillors in Ijebu East LGA for alleged “financial maladministration” and detained briefly by the State Security Service (SSS).

However, some residents of Ijebu Ode LGA seemed to have turned against Mr Emiola-Gazal over his assertion that the governor does not interfere in the management of council finances.

In posters that appeared at strategic places in Ijebu Ode on Thursday evening, the unnamed residents demanded that he account for the funds of the council.

In the note, the residents wrote: “You are hereby given 48 hours to furnish the Ijebus (with) how you spend(sic) the allocations. Failing to do this will lead to protests within the local government. By Concerned Citizens.”

Speaking on the posters, a resident, Adeola Balogun, told PREMIUM TIMES that he agreed the council boss should explain how he was spending the money of the council.

“He shouldn’t even have waited for us to ask him before explaining with concrete evidence. For him to have led the protest against what the Ijebu East chairman said, it means he has been receiving his (council’s) allocations and we are interested in knowing how he had spent the money.”

But, speaking with our correspondent, Mr Emilola-Gazal said the posters were sponsored by his political opponents.

“You are aware of what happened as regards a letter written by Wale Adedayo. He raised issues and also made requests and we had an amicable understanding that the issues should be resolved in-house henceforth.

“We all agreed that internal mechanisms should be explored to solve all issues because what will you gain if we keep dragging ourselves to the media? Even me, I have been maligned, I am being maligned,” he said.

He said he was not bothered by the demand for accountability but queried the point of the ultimatum.

“Giving an account is the easiest thing for me to do but nobody should give me an ultimatum. When it is time we shall come out and explain things.

“But let me just say this, this has been orchestrated by some persons within the local government. Yes! A few of them. I can tell you that authoritatively we have an idea of who they are. They are trying to cause a breach of the peace of the society and the appropriate authorities will take them up.”

An official of the council had said Mr Emiola-Gazal had not been in his office since the controversy began.

Asked if this was true, the council boss said:

“Yes, I have stayed away from the office, we shall come out as appropriate at the right time and give account.“

Mr Adedayo had alleged that Governor Abiodun was mismanaging local government funds in the state.

READ ALSO: SSS detains Ogun council chair who accused Governor Abiodun of impropriety

The Ijebu East council boss made the allegation in a letter to a former governor of the state and a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Osoba.

Shortly after the content of the letter was reported in the media, Mr Emilola-Gazal led his colleague chairpersons to meet the governor and deny Mr Adedayo’s claims.

