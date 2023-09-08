Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has stopped payment of road contractors in the South-east over the high cost of projects.

Mr Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, disclosed this on Thursday in Enugu during the inspection of some ongoing construction and rehabilitation of federal roads across states in the South-east.

Some of the roads inspected included the Ozalla-Akpugo-Amangunze-Isu Onicha Road with a spur to Onunwere in Enugu State and, rehabilitation of Old Enugu-Onitsha Road.

The projects are being handled by Arab Contractors.

Others were the construction of the Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road with a spur from Obeagu-Oduma Road, the rehabilitation of Nsukka-Ikem Road in Enugu and the rehabilitation of Eha Amufu–Nkalagu Road in Ebonyi State.

The minister expressed surprise that only four bridges and three kilometres were costing N15 billion.

“I have directed directors in the ministry to sit with the contractors and review it,” he said

“I strongly believe that there is no way that the project will cost us more than N3 to N4 billion, and when a project is too expensive, and the budgeting process is very low, then contractors will remain on site for 10 to 15 years,” the minister stated.

‘No additional projects’

Mr Umahi also stopped additional works on some road projects in the region until a review of the contracts was carried out.

The minister explained that the cost of additional projects was exceeding the amount budgeted for them.

The road projects are being funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“We have only N9.8 billion in our budget with NNPCL and we already have a total contract sum of N23 billion. How are we going to do it? So, I am directing that all the spurs, additional works be stopped,” he stated.

Saving cost

Mr Umahi directed contractors handling one side of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway to use concrete in the road construction to save costs and ensure its durability.

“I discovered something unprofessional where contractors put a binder course and leave it up to five to eight years, and within that period, the binder course fails.

“Henceforth, no contractor will leave the binder course for more than one month without covering it because the binder course admits water which affects subgrade,” he said.

The minister, an engineer, argued that most Nigerian roads were failing mainly because of bad asphalt placed on them.

“So, the fight of turning to concrete is a continuous one, and we will not give up until our roads are able to last up to 30 years to 40 years without maintenance when built.

“At Enugu Section Three to Port Harcourt Section Three, I have also directed that the second carriage be totally done on concrete as we are safer with concrete in south-east roads,” he said.

