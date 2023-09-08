The Osun State Government has shut down the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, over the resumption of its suspended rector, Tajudeen Odetayo.

Mr Odetayo was escorted back to the school on Thursday by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) after the National Industrial Court voided his suspension by the state government.

The government had suspended him on 11 July for alleged financial recklessness and abuse of office, but he said he was never queried over any issue before the announcement of his suspension.

The state government had replaced him with Kehinde Adeyemi, in an acting capacity, and set up a committee to investigate the allegations against him.

After being led into the premises of the school by armed operatives of the SSS on Thursday, Mr Odetayo was accompanied into his office by his associates and some staff of the polytechnic.

Addressing those who received him, Mr Odetayo expressed surprise that he was suspended without being queried.

He said he returned to the school having secured an order of court which had restrained the governor from appointing another rector.

“I was really surprised when my suspension letter came in because, prior to that, I didn’t receive any query or call for any meeting.

“I am resuming office because the court has given an injunction on the matter and there is a stay of execution.

“I know our governor is a listening person and I want to appreciate him for allowing the rule of law to take its course.

“I am back to continue working towards moving the polytechnic forward,” Mr Odetayo said

However, in his reaction to the development, the acting rector, Mr Adeyemi, in a statement described Mr Odetayo’s return as a “forceful invasion” but called for calm.

“Following the forceful invasion of the office of the Osun State Polytechnic Iree’s Rector, by the suspended Rector of the institution, as the Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, I appeal to members of the Polytechnic Community to remain calm,” he said in the statement.

“I urge you to remain calm and go about your normal duties without any protest.

“The government has taken steps to ensure that normalcy returns.”

Later on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, announced the closure of the school for two weeks, through a statement.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly members of staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, to proceed on a two-week break with immediate effect.

“The immediate break is a necessary action to maintain peace in the institution following the forceful return of the suspended Rector, Dr Odetayo.

“The general public should also note that school accounts have been frozen with immediate effect, and it is imperative that everyone cooperates fully and adheres to these directives.”

The National Industrial Court, ruling in a suit filed by the suspended rector, had granted an interim order restraining Governor Ademola Adeleke and 14 others from appointing a rector for the institution.

