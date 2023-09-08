The junta in Gabon said it has released ousted president Ali Bongo who had been under house arrest since the coup on 30 August.

“Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical checkups,” Gabon’s military spokesman, Ulrich Manfoumbi, said in a statement read on national television on Wednesday evening.

Mr Bongo suffered a stroke five years ago and had not had access to his doctors since his ouster.

The statement announcing the release of Mr Bongo was signed by the new head of state, Brice Nguema, who was sworn in on Monday.

The new head of state is Mr Bongo’s cousin and also served late Omar Bongo as his bodyguard after whose death he was posted out of the country to serve as a military attache at different missions. He returned to Gabon in 2019 and served as head of the country’s republican guard, an elite military unit.

The coup of 30 August brought an end to Mr Bongo’s 14-year rule and his family’s 56 years hold on power in Gabon. The junta said the coup was as a result of recent elections which were not credible. Mr Nguema at his swearing in on Monday noted that a free and fair election will be held to return to civilian rule.

He, however, did not give any timeline for this.

According to Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque, reporting from Dakar, Senegal, “For his (Bongo) family, it’s another issue. His wife was held on the fourth floor of the presidential palace with his son Noureddin. All of them are accused of high treason.”

And according to the country’s new ruler, Mr Nguema, they will have to face justice as they have been accused of stealing money from state coffers.

Although celebrated by the Gabonese people, the coup has been widely condemned in the international community and Gabon has been suspended by the African Union.

