A couple in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria allegedly tried to starve their five-year-old daughter to death after labelling her a witch.

The couple, Michael Wosu, 47, and Blessing, his 23-year-old wife, allegedly carried out the act in Adazi-Ani, a community in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, where they reside.

Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Ms Ikeanyionwu said the couple had been arrested by the commissioner.

The media aide said the arrest followed a report to the commissioner from the Chairperson of the council area, Ikechukwu Ozoh, and Chinwe Uba, the State Coordinator of a group, Ladies of Good Governance.

Mrs Obinabo, while speaking to the couple in her office, said her primary assignment was to protect the rights of every child in Anambra State, Ms Ikeanyionwu said.

The commissioner appreciated a resident, Ikenna Anoliefo, for rescuing the child and drawing the attention of authorities from the council area.

She vowed to prosecute the couple and others who commit such acts in the state.

‘Deserves to die’

The couple, according to the statement, told the commissioner that they were starving their daughter in obedience to their unnamed pastor’s prophecy that the girl was a witch.

They said they felt that there was no need to give the daughter food because, as a witch, she does not deserve to live.

The mother Blessing, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, claimed that the daughter, through “her witchcraft”, was responsible for the collapse of her father’s business.

She added that she equally forced the daughter to be sleeping on a plank because she frequently urinated and defecated on their bed.

The father, Mr Wosu, who comes from Rivers State, another state in the South-south, claimed he was not aware that his wife was maltreating the daughter.

The child, the statement said, has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

