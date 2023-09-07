The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar), Koko Isoni, on Thursday inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 14 officers and nine soldiers alleged to have breached different provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

The court martial was convened at the Scorpion Officer’ Mess, Asokoro Abuja, pursuant to the powers conferred on him by Section 131 (2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN, 2004 for the trial of Nigerian Army personnel alleged to have committed different offences.

The Garrison Commander in his inaugural speech assured the accused persons that justice would be done to all parties concerned by members of the court.

Mr Isoni, a major general, said that members of the court are men of integrity and high standing character who would bring to bear, their years of experience and service knowledge.

He named the Court President as MO Eteng, a brigadier general, while the Judge Advocate is AD Roberts, a major, adding that the duration of the sitting is 60 days.

He urged them to eschew technicalities and do substantial justice to all.

He also advised all those appearing before the court to shun unnecessary delays that could prolong their trials, saying that justice delayed is not only justice denied, but not justice at all.

The commander said that the court is independent of him and challenged it to carry out its responsibilities without fear or favour to anyone.

(NAN)

