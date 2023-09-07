Three months after he left Nigeria on medical leave, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has returned to the country, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

A source in the state government confirmed his return on Thursday afternoon.

Context

Mr Akeredolu began a 21-day leave on 7 June and immediately embarked on a medical trip to Germany.

The governor, according to a letter to the state House of Assembly, was expected to return on 6 July but had remained abroad.

His prolonged stay triggered numerous controversies in the state as his officials and family members jostled for control of government.

On 15th July, the governor requested through a letter to the state’s lawmakers that his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, should take over in an “acting capacity.”

Arrival

According to our source, the governor arrived in Ibadan early on Thursday and will take some more rest at his private residence before heading to Ondo State.

READ ALSO: Ondo government denies return of Governor Akeredolu from German hospital

The source pleaded anonymity because government and the family of Mr Akeredolu are yet to make an announcement.

He added that some members of the cabinet were already on their way to welcome him back

However, Mr Akeredolu’s wife, Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, has posted a photograph of him in a chopper on her Instagram account, under the caption “homebound.”

