The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed 15 of the fresh nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for appointment as commissioners.

The nominees, including Akin Abayomi and Gbenga Omotosho, were in the second batch submitted by the governor to the lawmakers on Monday.

However, the House rejected two of the nominees and also resolved to step down the confirmation of Tolani Akibu for another legislative day.

The decisions were sequel to the laying of a report before the House by the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mojeed Fatai, at plenary on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on 23 August, the assembly had rejected 17 nominees, including former commissioner for health, Mr Abayomi and former commissioner for information, Mr Omotosho.

No reason or explanation was given for the rejection.

The lawmakers had, however, confirmed 22 other nominees of the governor through a voice vote, after they had been screened at the assembly’s committee of the Whole at plenary.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, had said some of the names earlier rejected by the assembly had been represented, with some new names added.

The speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, at plenary, commended the committee for doing a thorough job in screening the nominees.

The speaker listed the confirmed nominees as Afolabi Tajudeen, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Mr Abayomi, Oluwarotimi Fashola, Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, and Bolaji Dada.

Others are Barakat Bakare, Mr Omotosho, Mosopefoluwa George, Yekini Agbaje, Olumide Oluyinka, Abayomi Oluyomi, Iyabode Ayoola and Sola Giwa.

Mr Obasa said the two rejected nominees are Olalere Odusote and the immediate past Commissioner for Budget, Samuel Egube. He did not state why they were rejected.

(NAN)

