A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has called for an end to the “winner takes it” governance structure in Nigeria, saying the existing structure is too “adversarial”.

Mr Fayemi proposed that power should be shared among all political parties based on performance during elections. He said a party cannot score 21 per cent of votes and wants to rule 100 per cent.

He spoke in Abuja on Tuesday while delivering a keynote address at a national dialogue organised to celebrate the 60th birthday of Udenta Udenta, the founding national secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD).

The former governor said the current system cannot work unless there is a proportional sharing of political offices based on performance at the polls.

“Today, I read former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s interview in The Cable saying our liberal democracy is not working and we need to revisit it, and I agree with him. We must move from the political alternatives. I think we are almost on a deadend of that.

“What we need is alternative politics and my own notion of alternative politics is that you can’t have 35 per cent of the vote and take 100 per cent. It won’t work! We must look at proportional representation so that the party that is said to have won 21 per cent of the votes will have 21 per cent of the government. Adversary politics bring division and enmity,” he said.

He stated further: “That is why we must ensure that everybody is a crucial stakeholder by stopping all these. Let the manifesto of PDP, APC and Labour Party be put on the table and select all those who will pilot the programme from all parties.”

Not taking his own advice

There is no evidence that Mr Fayemi, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who served as the governor for eight years, from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022, implemented such a proposal even at an informal level.

When the Court of Appeal declared him the governor of Ekiti State in 2010, one of his first actions was the dissolution of the chairmen of the 16 local governments in the state. The council chairmen opposed the declaration and approached the court.

Mr Fayemi also served as a cabinet member in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and equally had a stint as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) from 2019 to 2022.

However, neither his party, the APC nor his state adopted the sharing of political offices based on voting strength.

Furthermore, his party won the presidential election in February with the narrowest margin ever recorded in a presidential election since the return of democracy.

It is not clear if Mr Fayemi suggested the governance structure to President Bola Tinubu or his party.

We politicised anti-subsidy removal protest

Mr Fayemi, who was serving his first term as governor when former President Goodluck Jonathan removed the petroleum subsidy in 2012, also said at the forum that his then party, the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), played politics by supporting the protests that trailed the removal.

Mr Jonathan had in January 2012 announced the removal of subsidy on petroleum, however, the policy was met with strong opposition from organised Labour groups and opposition parties, notably ACN.

The “Occupy Nigeria” group, made up of prominent Nigerians, played a leading role in the protest that forced the government to reverse the decision.

Speaking on opposition to the policy, he said his party knew the truth about the fuel subsidy but decided to play politics with it.

“All political parties in the country agreed and they even put in their manifesto that the subsidy must be removed. We all said the subsidy must be removed. But we in ACN at the time, in 2012, we know the truth Sir, but it is all politics,” he said.

The current Bola Tinubu administration on 29 May announced the removal of the fuel subsidy regime, and Nigerians are still grappling with the effects.

Mr Tinubu was a leader of the ACN at the time Mr Jonathan removed the fuel subsidy in 2012.

