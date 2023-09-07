The police in Ekiti State have arrested 10 suspects over the alleged gruesome murder of Modupe Atanda, a 200-level student of Nursing Department at Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State.
The deceased, who was declared missing within the school premises on 5 September, was found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing lecture hall, according to a police statement issued by its spokesperson, Abutu Sunday.
Mr Abutu noted that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare, has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the death while the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.
However, the university’s students’ union under the leadership of Ajayi Emmanuel, in another statement Thursday, debunked the rumour that the body of the deceased was found mutilated.
University assures justice
Meanwhile, the Registrar of the university, Mufutau Ibrahim, in a statement Thursday morning, confirmed the death of the student.
Mr Ibrahim recounted that the management had earlier made public the disturbing development about the deceased and assured that an investigation was ongoing to unravel her whereabouts.
READ ALSO: Saraki ‘devastated’ by rape, killing of Akwa Ibom job-seeker
“But current information reaching the security outfit of the university has disclosed that the said student is dead,” he said.
“While the university management condoles with the family of the deceased and the generality of the university community, particularly our dear students, an investigation is ongoing with the security agencies with a view to getting to the root of the sad development and arresting the perpetrators.”
Mr Ibrahim also assured the parents of the deceased that every person connected to the death of their daughter would be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999