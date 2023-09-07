Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirming Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 25 February presidential election.

The former president also saluted the five-member panel of the PEPC for standing against “intimidation” to deliver justice.

Garba Shehu, the senior special adviser, media and publicity to the former president made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The five-member panel of the PEPC, led by Haruna Tsammani, in a unanimous judgement on Wednesday, dismissed the petitions challenging the victory of Mr Tinubu in the presidential election.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi as well as the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had filed petitions challenging the victory of Mr Tinubu of the APC in the election.

Mr Shehu, in his statement said, the former president is happy with the judgement of the PEPC.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his happiness with the ruling of the Presidential Elections Petition Court confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima in the February 25 election.

“The former President said the PEPC has “written history” by spurning intimidation and all manner of prejudice to deliver justice according to law to a majority of citizens whose wish is that the choices they made are respected.

“If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people,” adding “ with the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us,” the statement reads.

Mr Buhari also urged Nigerians to give total support to the Tinubu administration in order to deliver on his promises.

“From here, the new APC administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.

“The former President also voiced his appreciation to all citizens for maintaining peace throughout this period and prayed for continued progress and development under the APC government.

“He sends warm congratulations to the President, the Vice President and the All Progressives Congress on the victory in court, expressing his best wishes to them in fulfilling the people’s aspirations,” the statement added.

The February presidential poll was conducted under Mr Buhari as president.

He had advised those aggrieved with the election to seek redress in court rather than taking to the streets.

The former president, who is also a member of the APC as Mr Tinubu, handed over to the latter on 29 May at the expiration of his second four year tenure.

