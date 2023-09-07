The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirming Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 25 February presidential election.

The party rejected the judgement in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The five-member panel of the PEPC, led by Haruna Tsammani, in a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, dismissed the petitions challenging the victory of Mr Tinubu in the last presidential election.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi as well as the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) filed petitions at the tribunal challenging the victory of Mr Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court said they were not able to prove the substance of their respective petitions and therefore, dismissed them.

Mr Ologunagba said the judgement was against the electoral laws and constitution of the country.

“As a party, we have had an initial review of the judgment as delivered by the PEPC and we unequivocally reject the said judgement in its entirety.

“The judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). Indeed, the judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba stressed that the party and its counsels will review the judgement and decide whether to proceed to the Supreme Court or not.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding political party, will with our lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law,” he stated.

He called on members and supporters of the party to remain calm, assuring that the party would soon decide the next line of action.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to remain alert, calm and united as our Party continues to lead the charge to defend Democracy and ensure that the Will of the people as expressed in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election is respected and restored,” Mr Ologunagba said.

