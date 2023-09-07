A media aide of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the spokespersons of President Bola Tinubu are not doing enough to publicise his achievements .

Jubril Gawat on Wednesday in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said Mr Tinubu “deserves a lot more than ‘once in a while’ tweets.”

He was responding to the post of O’tega Ogra, a senior special adviser to the president on digital and new media.

Mr Ogra had posted about the business trip of the president to India where he is canvassing foreign investors to bring investment into Nigeria.

“@NGRPresident @officialABAT: I don’t don’t have free lunch to serve you… don’t keep quiet, don’t be frightened to bring investments. Bring it on, I have a team… I am the captain of that team… I assure you, we solve problems”

“Sunil Mittal (an Indian billionaire businessman): Mr. President, I have heard many presidential speeches… you dispensed with your written speech, and this read excellent… you spoke from your heart.”

Response

Responding to Mr Gawat, the spokesperson said that his feedback had been noted.

Mr Ogra explained that he and his team are presently working behind the scenes to enhance institutionalise presidential communication and until then the president will speak through his personal and official handles.

“‘You’ have spoken and I hear you clearly but here is what we are doing: we are working to enhance and institutionalize presidential communication and in due course, you will come to appreciate the value of what we are building,” he posted.

“For now, my principal and our President @NGRPresident @officialABAT currently speaks through his personal and official handles (reproduced above for your information).

“Mr President deserves a properly sustainable presidential/government communications structure that puts the spotlight on the President, and less on us, the messengers. Just as President Tinubu is institutionalizing change in governance, so it will be across board.

“Of course, I will continue to take feedback seriously, but I assure you that you will soon see the value and full result of the work my team and I are doing.”

