The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja has rejected 15 out of the 27 witnesses presented by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to prove his case against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The court gave the decision in the judgement, which is still being delivered as of the time of filing this report Wednesday, by Stephen Adah, a member of the five-member bench.

The court expunged the testimonies of the 15 witnesses on the grounds that the petitioner failed to file their statements on oath along with the petition. It added that the petitioner was unable to file the statements on oath before the close of the 21-day window for filing election petitions from the date the result of the election was announced.

Mr Adah said the court, having rejected the testimonies of the 15 witnesses, the documents numbering about 37, which were tendered as exhibits through them were liable to be expunged from the court’s record.

By the decision, Atiku’s petition toes the same path as the case of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, whose 10 out of the 13 witnesses he presented were earlier rejected. The court, in the end, dismissed the entire petition filed by Mr Obi for lacking in merit.

The court is still delivering its judgement on Atiku’s case as of the time of filing this report.

