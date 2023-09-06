The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja has ruled that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, failed to substantiate the allegations of drug trafficking in the US against President Bola Tinubu.

A five-member panel of the court led by Haruna Tsammani, while reading its lead judgement on the substantive suit, said Mr Tinubu was not convicted of any crime in the United States.

Citing correspondences between the Nigeria Police and the US embassy in Nigeria, Mr Tsammani said the US consulate in Lagos cleared Mr Tinubu of any criminal record in the US.

Mr Obi had argued before the court that Mr Tinubu was convicted of drug trafficking, where the president forfeited 460,000 dollars.

But the court noted that the forfeiture of 460,000 dollars by Mr Tinubu was in a civil case that cannot be a basis for disqualification from the election under Nigerian law.

Mr Tsammani said documentary evidence before the court indicated that the forfeiture suit against Mr Tinubu was in the “civil docket” of the Illinois District Court in the US.

In his reasoning, Mr Tsammani explained that the civil forfeiture suit was not aimed at Mr Tinubu but his assets.

He said there was no evidence that Mr Tinubu was charged, arraigned, tried, convicted and sentenced for the court’s forfeiture order to count as criminal conviction that disqualifies him from contesting for the presidency.

