Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Bola Tinubu will deliver on his campaign promises because his policies are already generating excitement among foreign and local investors.

The party said this in a statement to commemorate the 100 days in office of Mr Tinubu, who was sworn in on 29 May.

The statement by Felix Morka, APC spokesperson on Wednesday, stated that the bold moves by the former Lagos State governor will promote “investment and growth opportunities”.

“This focused commitment has rekindled enthusiasm among the local business community and foreign investors who now see strong prospects of our country as a choice destination for investment,” the party stated.

Although Mr Tinubu’s policies of the petroleum subsidy removal and the unification of the multiple exchange rates have generated favourable responses from the business sector, Nigerians are grappling with inflation and the rising cost of living.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is currently on a two-day warning strike over the failure of the Nigerian government to proffer lasting solutions to the challenges caused by fuel subsidy removal.

The APC, in the statement, said the president “will spare no effort in his determination to radically remake the social, economic, security and material conditions of our country, and expand access to improved quality of life for all Nigerians.”

The party also commended Nigerians for supporting the current administration “as the President implements bold measures to reset the country’s economy for sustainable growth and beneficial development.”

“Undeterred by daunting global trends and challenges, President Tinubu is deftly unknotting debilitating complex distortions and inefficiencies and enacting people-centred policies encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement reads.

Mr Tinubu won the 25 February presidential election and was sworn in on 29 May.

