The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Tuesday, presented employment letters to relatives of seven of its operatives who were killed by terrorists in Kaduna.

The seven operatives of the NSCDC Kaduna Command were ambushed and killed by terrorists in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state, on January 14.

The employment letters were presented to the relatives by the NSCDC Commandant in Kaduna State, Idris Adah.

Mr Adah said the gesture was in fulfilment of the promise made by the Commandant General of the corps, Ahmed Audi, to the families of the deceased.

“Today it’s with joy that I present to you the CG’s good deeds by handing over the appointment letters to the next of kin of the late officers.

“This is in fulfillment of the CG’s promise to the family; this however cannot replace the lives of our loved ones,” he added.

Mr Adah therefore charged the beneficiaries to do their best and represent their families with honour and dignity.

The commandant said that the Corps remained committed to its responsibility of protecting critical national assets.

“We are working round the clock with other security agencies to fight crime in the state so that we all can sleep with our two eyes closed,” Adah said.

He warned that anyone caught vandalising critical national assets will be arrested and prosecuted.

Baba Audi-Landan, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated the CG for fulfilling the promise.

He said the jobs would not only benefit the families of the deceased operatives but society at large.

(NAN)

