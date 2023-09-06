A Nigerian journalist Damilola Ayeni has been arrested by the police in Benin Republic, Nigeria’s neighbour in the west.

Mr Ayeni is an editor at the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ).

He is currently being detained at the Commissariat Central, Parakou Police Station, in Parakou, Republic of Benin, by the Beninese police, FIJ reported.

According to the newspaper, Mr Ayeni was on a trip to the Republic of Benin for the second leg of a Nigeria-Benin environmental journalism report when he was arrested and labelled a jihadist.

“On Thursday, August 31, FIJ had received a distress text from Ayeni but it was deleted within seconds of delivery on one of its communication channels. The text read: I have just been arrested,” FIJ wrote.

Nothing followed the text, however, Mr Ayeni subsequently told his colleagues on a phone call that he was briefly held because the authorities stated that there were security concerns in the area. It was not until much later that FIJ learnt that the release-and-rearrest tactic is often used by Beninese police to keep their captives in the station without alerting their friends and relatives.

FIJ reported that the police is demanding a bribe of 800,000 CFA to free Mr Ayeni.

FIJ said a man, who identified himself as the ‘Commissioner of the Central Police Station of Parakou in Benin’, subsequently reached out announcing that Mr Ayeni was being held at Commissariat Central, Parakou Police Station.

Writing via WhatsApp with the number +22946066050, under the profile name ‘Agnisso Lounko’, he said: “Hello sir, I am the Commissioner of the Central Police Station of Parakou in Benin. Do you know Mr. Damilola of Nigerian nationality?

“He is arrested in Penjari [sic] Park in northern Benin for jihadist [sic]. He would [sic] be presented to the prosecutor and sent to prison. He risks 10 to 20 years in prison. What do you think of his situation, sir?”

When FIJ insisted — and sent evidence — that the person being held is a journalist and not a jihadist, Mr Lounko replied: “Where are you now sir?”

When FIJ asked for options from which a decision could be made, he replied: “I ask you to send a lawyer for his defense. I will ask the OPJ (Judicial Police Officer) to listen to him again before presenting him to the CRIET Prosecutor in Porto-Novo. Thank you.”

FIJ asked if a gun, sword, knife, grenade, bomb or any other arm or ammunition were found on Mr Ayeni.

“Do you want his release? If so, reconsider your reaction or send a lawyer to defend him,” Mr Lounko retorted.

“We are all human beings, and I also have relatives in Nigeria. Send 800,000 CFA to my number allowing me to see my colleagues again and the released [sic],” he added.

“We are in the fight against the jihadists,” Mr Lounko reiterated, insisting on the 800,000 CFA compensation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

