The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday said there are prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall in at least 25 states of the country within the next three days.

The moderate to heavy rainfall, NiMet said, is anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Ebonyi and Cross River State.

Also, light to moderate rainfall is expected over places in Lagos, Ogun, and Adamawa, NiMet said in its weather advisory on Tuesday. It added that very light or no rain is expected over the rest of the country.

There are prospects of flash flooding with the expected moderate to heavy rainfall, especially for Thursday and Friday, the agency said.

It also envisaged that these moderate to heavy rains should be accompanied by strong winds. Therefore, the public is advised not to drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents.

Other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility during the rain which can disrupt road traffic.

“Strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees, and masts. Disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains,” NiMet said.

It advised the public to watch out for more updates.

