Six persons were killed in a road accident on Tuesday near Akure Airport on the Akure-Owo expressway.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Ezekiel SonAllah, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said one other person also sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

Mr SonAllah said the accident involved a red Man Diesel Truck and a grey colored Toyota Sienna marked FFN 310 PU and ccurred at about 1:39 p.m. about three kilometres from the airport.

The FRSC official said six male adults died while one female adult was injured out of the eight people involved.

He blamed the accident on speed violation (SPV), wrongful overtaking (WOV) and loss of control (LOC).

According to him, items recovered from the scene of the accident, including money and phone sets, had been handed over to the police in Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

“Meanwhile, the six corpse have been deposited at the general hospital morgue, Akure while obstruction has been cleared and the vehicles, money and phones were handed over to the police,” Mr SonAllah said.

Mr SonAllah advised motorists to always abide by the prescribed speed limit and commercial drivers must ensure they install speed limiting devices in their vehicles.

“Our drivers should be safety conscious at all times and should not overtake if it is not safe,” he counselled.

“Passengers should not only warn drivers in an event of excess speed but also report them to security agencies manning the highways.”

The Akure-Owo expressed way has witnesed many fatal accidents in recent times.

In July two persons were killed on the expressway when a truck overran a private motorcycle.

