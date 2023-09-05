Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has said Africa’s most populous country would require $17.7 billion annually to achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) unconditional pledges by 2030.

The country’s minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Iziak Salako, disclosed this while delivering his remarks at the ongoing Africa Climate Summit in Kenya on Tuesday.

“…the unconditional target in our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) requires $17.7 billion in investments annually,” the minister, who represented Mr Tinubu, said.

The NDC is a document embodying ambitious pledges and actions set by countries that have endorsed the Paris Agreement in order to effectively and efficiently reduce carbon emissions, thus mitigating the devastating impacts of climate change in their respective countries.

It also contains actions countries intend to take in order to build resilience to adapt to the impacts of the rising temperatures.

Nigeria’s NDC

In July 2021, Nigeria submitted an updated NDC document to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In the document, Nigeria affirmed its pledges to follow the path of low carbon development by 2030 as enshrined in the Paris Accord endorsed in 2015.

The submitted NDC document shows that Nigeria has proposed stronger and ambitious targets than it last did in 2015 sequel to the endorsement of the Paris agreement.

According to Climate Action Tracker, an independent global scientific analysis organisation tracking climate action since 2009, Nigeria’s unconditional target meets its fair share contribution to limit warming to 1.5°C; however, its conditional target is consistent with 2°C of warming when compared to the level of climate action needed within the country.

“While Nigeria’s policies and action are 1.5°C compatible when compared to its fair share contribution, they are not on track when compared to the level of climate action needed within the country to meet that warming limit. Nigeria needs additional support to implement additional policies and to strengthen and meet its conditional target,” the CAT said

In the updated NDC, the Nigerian government proposed to mitigate four greenhouse gases(GHG), namely, carbon dioxide (CO2), Methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), as against the three GHG (CO2, CH4 and N2O) proposed in the previous NDC submitted.

GHGs are gases that have the property of absorbing infrared radiation (net heat energy) and radiating it back to earth’s surface, thus contributing to greenhouse effects.

The GHG mitigation assessment has been expanded to cover 11 pollutants in total, including short-lived climate pollutants (black carbon) and their air pollutants (PMs, NOx, SO2,NH3, OC, NMVOCs and CO) to evaluate the co-benefits of mitigation measures in reducing these substances, alongside GHGs,” Nigeria’s NDC final document states.

According to the submitted NDC, Nigeria recommits to its unconditional contribution of reducing carbon emissions by 20 per cent below business-as-usual by 2030, while it increases its conditional target to 47 per cent as against the 45 per cent captured in the 2015 NDC.

The updated NDC also includes an enhanced contribution by the waste sector, which was not included in the 2015 NDC due to lack of reliable data, the Nigerian government said.

“The 2021 NDC update also covers the water resources sector, and articulates other nater value-based solutions not included in the 2015 NDC,” the NDC document noted.

Poor funding

While climate financing in Africa has been a pivotal part of the conversation at the ongoing summit so far, with world leaders and organisations raising funds via pledges, Mr Tinubu in his remarks said between 2019 and 2020, all of Sub- Saharan Africa received barely $20 billion dollars in climate finance.

“Annual climate finance flows to Africa are currently just 11% of what we actually require so more investments definitely have to come to the continent,” he said.

The president said the ACS event as well as their recent efforts and advocacy on the topic of climate change boldly demonstrate to the global community that Africa is rising to the challenge and taking decisive steps to deliver a sustainable economic future for our people.

Mr Tinubu said the African Climate Summit occurs at a pivotal juncture, offering Nigeria an exclusive stage to spotlight its priorities, solutions and needs regarding climate action to the global community.

“As a continent, it is critical that climate action spurs socioeconomic development for us. We know that with robust planning and increased investments in the region, this is achievable,” the president said.

He explained that Africa is already bearing the brunt of a climate crisis it did not cause but the continent, with significant renewable energy resources, critical minerals, vast carbon sinks and growing population, can be a strong solution centre.

Ongoing efforts

In Nigeria, the president said the government has articulated unchanging position to advance climate action without jeopardising economic development.

He noted that the country has designed an ambitious Energy Transition Plan to achieve universal access to energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2060 while prioritising industrialization, job creation and economic growth.

“Significantly, our plan helps to crystallise the scale of resources needed to deliver climate targets, and it is clear that current financial flows will not suffice. Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan requires $1.9 trillion spending up to 2060, including $410 billion above business-as-usual spending,” he said.

The president noted that this additional financing requirement translates to about $10 billion per annum but that average international financing flows to Nigeria for clean energy have been about $655 million per year over the past decade.

The Nigerian leader said the nation is presently establishing partnerships with both public and private sector players, driving innovative policy changes, advancing renewable energy projects including on-grid solar and electric vehicle deployment, and exploring innovative financing mechanisms like carbon trading to lay the foundation for an all-encompassing transition.

He said climate action and environmental sustainability is central to achieving four ( food security, poverty eradication, job creation and security) of his eight climate agenda for the country.

“We recognize that Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JET-Ps) are emerging as an important source of capital for climate-sensitive energy efforts in developing regions and Nigeria wants to be considered for one,” he said.

Mr Tinubu told world leaders at the summit that his team is currently working on a proposal to the G7 for a JET-P for Nigeria and that it is encouraging that South Africa and Senegal have secured JET-Ps, but they must be scaled up across Africa in addition to other strategic financing opportunities.

