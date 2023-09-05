The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled Rabiu Kwankwaso, following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of NNPP, had been suspended earlier by the party’s leadership at its National Convention on 29 August in Lagos.

Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NNPP set up a disciplinary committee and directed it to invite Mr Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds within five days.

The NEC had warned that, failure to appear before the committee, Mr Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended).

Consequently, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the Acting national publicity secretary of NNPP, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that the NEC had expelled Mr Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

Mr Abdulrasaq said: “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1 and resolved as follows:

“Following the refusal of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, August 31 after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

NAN reports that the crisis within the NNPP started when the NWC of the party loyal to Kwankwaso, announced the suspension of the founder of the party, Boniface Aniebonam, and the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major on 24 August.

Former National Chairman, Alkali dumps party

Meanwhile, the immediate past National Chairman of the NNPP, Rufa’ii Alkali, has resigned from the party amid the raging crisis.

Mr Alkali, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said he decided to quit “after consulting widely”.

His action is considered by observers as a huge blow to the party that has been whacked by a major crisis that has torn the group into shreds.

The former national chairman, who resigned from his position earlier on 31 March, said he had offered to step aside then, to give the group an opportunity to move ahead by injecting people with new ideas.

“When I resigned from being national chairman, I wanted NNPP to move fast and consolidate on the indisputable gains made in the 2023 general elections and prepare for future polls.

“Unfortunately, in the last few weeks, the party has slipped deeper and deeper into avoidable crises and conflicts that have led to several cases of suspension and counter-suspension of key leaders.

“There has been an acrimonious press war, accusations and counter-accusations which, regrettably, has torn the party into factions.

“After the historic merger of the party in March 2022, together with other astute, highly dedicated, hardworking and loyal members, we put in place a robust political structure nationwide.

“The National Working Committee forged cohesion among our members and created a formidable platform that fielded candidates for all elective offices. I am proud to be part of that dream team.

“It is on record that within a period of less than one year and despite the limited time corridor from the merger to the general elections, the party won a governorship seat and many other slots in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

“I voluntarily stepped aside as the national chairman shortly after the general election to give room for new hands and fresh ideas in order to advance the party forward.

“As far I was concerned, I never believed in the culture of sit-tight in leadership positions nor that I was indispensable.

“We wanted to build a new Nigeria on the solid foundation of dedication, hardwork, resilience and personal sacrifice.

“Recent disturbing developments that threw up factions working against each other are really unfortunate and counter-productive.

“Sadly, there appears to be no end in sight in this needeless war of attrition.

“It seems that there’s an unwritten code by the warring factions not to allow elders of the party to mediate toward finding a lasting solution to the crises.

“This is indeed regrettable and unhealthy for the growth and survival of any political party, especially an emerging group like the NNPP.

“Having consulted widely, I hereby announce the withdrawal of my membership of the NNPP forthwith, and I pray and wish the party the best in her future endeavours,” he stated.

Mr Alkali, a former spokesperson of the PDP, called on friends, associates and supporters to “remain calm and resolute while awaiting communications on future developments and our next direction”.

He joins many other top members of the party that have left the NNPP.

Among them is Othman Hunkuyi, the party’s candidate in the Kaduna State governorship election.



