The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, has announced that the US will provide $30 million to accelerate climate-resilient food security efforts across Africa.

Mr Kerry disclosed the funds support while delivering his remarks at the High-level Opening Segment of the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya on Tuesday.

“As part of implementing PREPARE, I’m pleased to announce the US’ intent to provide an additional $30 million to accelerate climate-resilient food security efforts across Africa,” he said.

The US official described Africa as a land of great promise, but that it is also a land of upheaval because the entire continent is being disproportionately affected by the climate crisis.

“To combat this crisis, early and effective adaptation is required,” he said.

The ongoing inaugural Africa Climate Summit and Africa Climate Week is themed: “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World”.

The ACS 2023 is focused on delivering climate-positive growth and finance solutions for Africa and the world, organisers said, adding that the aim of the summit is to address the increasing exposure to climate change and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in Africa.

“Adaptation saves lives”

Mr Kerry said “Adaptation saves lives” and creates jobs, noting that roads and bridges built today can only spur growth and curb poverty if they’re still standing tomorrow.

US President Joe Biden is aware of that and he launched the President Biden Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE), to help half a billion people in developing countries, especially in Africa, adapt to the worst impacts of this crisis this decade.

“President Biden wants to work alongside African nations to lead the way in adapting to and managing the impacts of climate change,” he said.

As a part of PREPARE, Mr Kerry said that the US president is committed to working with Congress to provide $3 billion annually for adaptation by 2024, describing it as the largest commitment in US history.

Based on this, he said the US is working with partners on the Transitional Committee this year to design an effective fund to help vulnerable developing countries respond to loss and damage.

Disbursement

Mr Kerry said that the proposed $30 million support funds would be disbursed in two tranches.

The US envoy leader in Kenya said the US will first provide $20 million to the Africa Adaptation Initiative for the Food Security Accelerator.

This, he said, will be invested in African agricultural businesses and help create independent and climate resilient supply chains.

Mr Kerry explained that $10 million will be disbursed in the second tranche and it will go to the Climate Resilience and Adaptation Finance and Technology Transfer Facility, to scale technologies advancing adaptation like cold chain storage, which will help maintain the quality and safety of food from the farm all the way into peoples’ homes.

“Africa has taken on the worst of this crisis, but through PREPARE the United States is here to help Africa adapt to climate impacts,” he added.

