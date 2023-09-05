The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has appealed to the military in Africa to face their constitutional role and not get involved in political governance.

Mr Gbadebo said this on Tuesday at a media briefing on his 80th birthday ceremony scheduled for 14th September .

The paramount ruler in Abeokuta spoke within the context of recent political crisis in Africa that has seen the military taking over government in Niger Republic and Gabon.

Mr Gbadebo urged the military to allow the politicians to learn from their mistakes.

He recalled military rule in Nigeria under the late Sani Abacha, saying one should not pray for a repeat of such experience in Nigeria.

Before his ascension to the throne, Mr Gbadebo was the principal staff officer to Tunde Idiagbon, a brigadier-general who was the Chief of Staff at the Supreme Headquarters, from January 1984 to September 1985. The traditional ruler later retired from the army as a colonel.

He said, “The military has constitutional roles to play, it is written in the constitution of every nation and I will appeal to the military to keep to its constitutional role because governance is not the work of the military.

“We all saw what happened in 1998 in Nigeria before the change of government in 1999. So let everybody play his role for which the constitution has provided, the role the constitution assigned to each person is what that person should follow or what the group of people should follow.

“If politicians are making mistakes, let them make mistakes, they will correct themselves, they will get better and better still and Nigeria will get stronger at the end of the day.”

Also speaking on security, the monarch enjoined traditional rulers to go back to how their ancestors secured their domains in the past.

“I am sure nobody is happy about the security situation in Nigeria, but it is a major government business. The security of lives and properties is the major job of any government that is worth being called a government.

“The new government is working hard on this, but security is the business of all of us so we must work in tandem with the security agencies if we want to sleep with our two eyes closed.

“We must report any strange movement, we must report anything that may later turn out to be dangerous to people. Nobody brings money into a country where there is insecurity, so investment can never come here if the investor himself cannot even visit his establishment and see what is being done with his money.

“So let us make it the business of everybody to work with security agencies and government to make Nigeria a safer place,” the traditional ruler counselled.

