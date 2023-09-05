A media group, Society of Nigerian Broadcasters, has condemned the alleged shutdown and demolition of a building belonging to the Africa Independent Television (AIT) and its affiliate radio station, Raypower FM, in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the state government allegedly shut down the operations of the stations and demolished their facilities when some telecommunications engineers contracted by the government invaded the facilities.

The state government did not respond to enquiries by PREMIUM TIMES on the reason for their alleged action.

But this newspaper learnt that the shutdown and demolition of the stations’ facilities might be connected to an ongoing land dispute between the state government and DAAR Communications, the parent company of AIT and Raypower broadcast stations.

‘Affront against Nigerian judiciary’

Reacting, in a statement on Tuesday, the Coordinating Chairperson of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters, Festus Kehinde, said the alleged shutdown and demolition of station’s facilities by the state government was an “embarrassing afront against the Nigerian judiciary.”

Mr Kehinde explained that the state government is a party in an ongoing lawsuit on the matter before an unidentified court. But he did not give details of the matter.

The coordinating chairperson added that the government’s action while the matter was still pending at the court was synonymous to “a malicious political gang up by an opposing political party seeking for self-help to forcefully remove a sitting governor” while the opposition party’s petition has not been determined by a tribunal.

“This unfortunate step taken by the state government is a clear demonstration that the executive arm believes in jungle justice rather than the rules of law, which is very nauseating at this stage of this nation’s democracy,” he said.

“This action is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all lovers of justice and equity. The Society of Nigerian Broadcasters is joining other well-meaning Nigerians and professional bodies to condemn this barbaric act.”

Mr Kehinde said the group was calling on the Nigerian government and their agencies at all levels to refrain from actions capable of compromising the international image of Nigeria.

The coordinating chairperson said, although broadcast media houses in Nigeria were facing “humongous infrastructure and financial challenges”, they remain steadfast in ensuring the advancement of the country’s unity and democratic governance.

He asked the government at all levels to partner media organisations in the task of overcoming the nation’s security and economic challenges rather than “aggravating financial crisis inflicted on the media houses as a result of the government’s poor economic policies.

“DAAR Communications, the owners of AIT, deserves to be adequately compensated for this act of omission on the part of the Government of Rivers State,” he added.

