The Rivers State Government has shut Africa Independent Television (AIT) and its affiliate radio station, Raypower FM, in Port Harcourt, South-south Nigeria.

The stations were shut down on Sunday when some telecommunications engineers allegedly contracted by the state government invaded the facilities, according to a report by the AIT.

The engineers, accompanied by armed security operatives, allegedly disconnected the wave guard from the antenna on the mast while riggers dismantled the mast.

Meanwhile, excavators were said to have been also deployed by the state government to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications Plc Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

DAAR Communications is the parent company of AIT TV and Raypower Radio.

The management of the media outfit, according to the report, was taken by surprise due to the sudden invasion of its facilities by the government.

It said the invasion and shutdown of its operations occurred despite ongoing efforts to resolve issues with the government “amicably.”

But the organisation, in the report, did not disclose the “issues” it was having with the state government.

No notice was given to the organisation before the shutdown of its operations, according to the report.

Some officials of the telecommunications contractor told AIT.live that they were working on a directive from “the above.”

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the shutdown of the stations might be connected to an ongoing land dispute between the state government and DAAR Communications.

Government silent

Boniface Onyedi, the spokesperson to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, declined to respond when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES.

