The President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, has said the natural wealth of Africa must be revalued and reflected in its Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) to show the true wealth of the continent.

This is as Mr Adesina called on the developed countries to meet their climate financial commitments. He said it is the basis for conversations around climate change.

Mr Adesina, who listed the continent’s natural resources including its vast forest, especially the Congo Basin and the renewable energy potential, said this on Tuesday at the opening of the Presidential Day Programme at the ongoing Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The AfDB President said adequately valuing the continent’s wealth would determine its relationship with the developed world, especially in relation to their financial strength and capacity for transactions.

He said: “We must reevaluate the wealth of Africa; the need for reevaluation of the abundant resources of Africa including its vast forest such as the Congo Forest Basin which is worth a magnificent carbon market is very important.

“Africa’s rich natural wealth is not accounted for in the estimation of its GDP. It is therefore not enough to praise Africa for its rich natural wealth, the GDP must take that into consideration. Therefore Africa’s GDP must be revalued to capture its carbon deposit and biodiversity.”

On $100 billion commitment

According to Mr Adesina, the developed countries pledged to commit $100 billion annually for climate finance on the continent but he noted that the pledges have not been fulfilled.

“At the global level, the developed economies must meet their commitment to provide $100 billion annually in climate finance. The global climate change finance architecture must be changed to prioritise the needs of Africa. At the national level, we must have real action for climate adaptation,” he said.

Announces $1 billion Youth Adaptation Fund

Meanwhile, as part of the bank’s efforts to mitigate the climate change consequences, especially for the youths of Africa, Mr Adesina announced a pledge of $1 billion commitment to its Africa Youth Adaptation Programme.

He said the facility is provided in partnership with the Global Centre for Adaptation, noting that the gathering of the world leaders in Nairobi for the summit will make Africa’s voice on climate change resonate across the world.

“The Africa Climate Summit will shape the future pathway of Africa’s Development. We gathered here because the people of Africa want us to act; because the future of the youth of Africa is at stake, and because we must galvanise the global actions on climate change…”

Announcing the commitment, Mr Adesina said the $1 billion facility will be for the bank’s Youth Adaptation Programme, which he noted, is aimed at supporting the African youth’s efforts at combatting the climate change crisis on the continent.

He said: “We must put the youth and the women at the core of climate financing. That is why the AfDB and the Global Climate Adaptation (GCA) are announcing here today $1 billion for the Youth Adaptation Programme to accelerate access to financing for the youths. The youth are not just the youth of Africa but are the present of Africa.”

Lists other interventions

Mr Adesina said AfDB is also rolling out the establishment of the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank, for the businesses of the youth across Africa.

He also noted that AfDB is committed to providing $25 billion towards climate Finance by 2025.

He said: “Africa must develop with what it has, not what it doesn’t have. Africa is blessed with large resources for renewable energy in the world- solar, wind, etc. But we cannot power Africa with potential. We must be practical. That is why AfDB is investing $20 billion in the African Power Programme to provide electricity for 250 million people of Africa.”

He said Africa must use its natural gas and combine it with renewable resources, saying “The international energy agencies must ensure that by doing so, we will only add 0.5 per cent to global emissions.”

He said Africa must ensure that African food and agriculture are climate-resilient, noting that AfDB’s Agricultural Technology Finance Programme has provided 12 million farmers in 21 countries with climate-resilient agricultural technologies.

“Following the January Africa Food Summit in Dakar, AfDB has mobilised N72 billion to support African countries to deliver these food and agricultural deliverable components, to ensure food security and food sovereignty within five years,” Mr Adesina said.

Africa Climate Summit

The Africa Climate Summit, which is themed: “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,” is the inaugural effort by the African leaders to mobilise global leaders “with the crucial objective of delivering green growth and climate finance solutions, for Africa.”

Throughout the event, heads of state who are joined by world leaders including the President of the European Union Commission, Ursula Leyen; representative of the American government and Special Presidential Envoy on Climate USA, John Kerry, among others, are expected to join forces to develop a united “stance on vital issues such as adaptation and resilience, renewable energy, sustainable development, food and water security, and financing for climate action on the African continent.”

