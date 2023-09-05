Amidst ongoing efforts by global economies to transition to clean and sustainable energy, Nigeria’s former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says African leaders cannot be compelled to phase out fossil fuel use without effective climate financing for the continent.

Mr Osinbajo made this known while addressing Nigerian journalists in Kenya on Monday after moderating a panel session on “Carbon Markets in the Global South” at the ongoing Africa Climate Summit/Week in Nairobi, Kenya.

“So we cannot be asked to do a dramatic transition. We are saying we need Carbon market, we need finance to be able to transition,” Mr Osinbajo said.

He noted that to transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy, there must be some use of fossil fuel, especially gas, as transition fuel.

“It is impossible to expect countries) that are gas or fossil fuel rated to just suddenly change from gas or fossil fuel straight into renewable energy,” the former vice president said.

He added that no country anywhere in the world has been known to develop industries using purely renewable energy, and all of the developed countries have used fossil fuels to some extent to attain their feat.

Based on this, Mr Osinbajo explained that African countries cannot be asked to do a dramatic transition.

The Africa Climate Summit/ Week

As the inaugural Africa Climate Summit kicks off on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, President Bola Tinubu and Mr Osinbajo are some of the African leaders expected from Nigeria to address key issues around climate change, including green growth, carbon pricing, climate financing, climate adaptation, renewable and clean energy, among others.

The summit is championed by Kenyan President William Ruto, who doubles as the Chairman of the Committee of Heads of State of the African Union on Climate Change. It is themed: “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,” with the crucial objective of delivering green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa.

According to the organisers, throughout the event, Heads of state are expected to join forces to develop a united “stance on vital issues such as adaptation and resilience, renewable energy, sustainable development, food and water security, and financing for climate action on the African continent.”

At the summit, discussions are expected to serve as vital preparations for the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 28, scheduled for November in the United Arab Emirates.

Climate finance

Mr Osinbajo, who was recently appointed as a “Global Advisor”, hinted that Africa needs finance to be able to transition.

“We are saying we need a Carbon market; we need finance to be able to transition. You don’t tell a country that has tremendous fossil fuel resources to one day just switch to renewable energy, no,” he said.

He explained that experts came to the summit to craft an African agenda because Africa needs finance to fulfil its climate pledges.

“We are saying that, don’t say transition without supporting that transition with adequate capital,” he said.

Mr Osinbajo said climate capital will come from the carbon market being proposed and that it is the reason why African leaders are pushing for it, in addition to other sources of finances.

He said Africa needs between $6 trillion and $7 trillion if it will do a successful transition.

“We have suffered from the pollution caused by the global north over the years using fossil fuels. For a just and transparent transition, we must have some understanding here,” he said.

Asked if there is hope for Nigeria, he replied in the affirmative, saying, “Indeed there is hope for Nigeria”.

Similarly, when asked what he thinks Africa will do differently at the forthcoming 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year, Mr Osinbajo said Africa has its own agenda, which is why the ACS conference is important.

He explained that African negotiators also present an agenda, which is why they are saying Africa can become the first truly Green civilisation in the world.

“We can become the first continent that will industrialise and grow its economy using renewable energy,” he added.

To achieve this, Mr Osinbajo said Africa needs investments and support and that the pledge of $100 billion is not what they are asking for.

“We are saying that we can have a fundamental change in the way that we approach our net zero ambition if we invest in Africa,” he noted.

“The truth of the matter is that, if Africa developed at a trajectory as the global north using fossil fuel, no one is ever going to achieve net zero by any target, so the investment has to come into Africa so that it becomes the first truly green civilisation and if we are able to do so everyone will achieve their net zero objectives.”

Climate Action for Africa

During his address at the summit’s opening plenary, Mr Ruto noted that in the face of the profound challenges posed by climate change in Africa, the continent stands unwavering in its commitment to confront the existential threat to all of humanity.

“Africa’s abundance of wind and solar energy can power our development, creating jobs, protecting local economies, and accelerating the sustainable industrialisation of the continent, “ the Kenyan president said.

For them to lead the way toward a sustainable and prosperous future for the continent and the world, finance and technology must be provided to developing countries.

“As we come together at the Africa Climate Summit and the Africa Climate Week, we aim to weave a single, resounding African voice that will carry the outcomes of these crucial events to COP28 and beyond,” Mr Ruto said.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, while Africa’s per capita emissions are significantly lower than the global average, the continent is disproportionately affected by rising global temperatures and escalating climate consequences.

It said drought, desertification, and cyclones, among others, are causing food shortages, displacement, and migration.

At the same time, the UN said the continent is rich in resources like renewable energy, minerals, agriculture, and natural capital, standing ready to drive its own green growth.

“Africa accounts for just four per cent of global emissions. Yet it suffers some of the worst effects of rising global temperatures: The people of Africa — and people everywhere — need action to respond to deadly climate extremes. I’m convinced Africa can be at the heart of a renewable future. Now is the time for all countries to stand as one in defence of our only home,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“African countries have the potential to be the frontrunners in renewable energy, sustainable land use and innovative technologies, attracting investment, facilitating technology transfer, and positioning African nations as leaders in the global transition to green development,” the UN said.

On his part, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, said: “The world is asking a lot: Develop, but don’t do it in the carbon-intensive way that we did. It is a global responsibility to collectively work out how we do that. And that’s exactly what we’re here to do.”

“So African nations can come to COP28 leading in action and ambition. The discussions here will inform the global stocktake about the challenges, barriers, solutions and opportunities for climate action and support within the context of Africa. The UNFCCC Secretariat can work with you to identify the solutions to attain those opportunities,” Mr Stiell said.

Timely opportunities

The UNFCCC said the Africa Climate Week provides a timely opportunity ahead of COP28 for regional stakeholders to speak on barriers overcome and opportunities realised in different countries, showcasing how Africa’s industrial growth can be aligned with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement and drive economic progress while curbing environmental impacts.

“Africa Climate Week must be the place where we accelerate climate action across the African continent and finance a just transition to a climate-resilient future – a transition that empowers Africa to take control of its own destiny and become a green leader and economic powerhouse,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme.

Also, the Administrator of the UN Development Programme, Achim Steiner, noted that: “Climate change is reshaping economies and impacting lives and livelihoods.”

The UN said the Africa Climate Week will show the implications of climate change for Africa, but also the solutions emerging from across the continent.

“Enhanced collaboration can drive progress by integrating climate considerations into economic and development planning, ensuring inclusive, sustainable growth through low-emissions pathways,” the UN said.

