The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, on Monday in Abuja, inaugurated an 11-member board for recruiting personnel into the Nigeria Police.

Mr Arase said the inauguration of the board was a symbolic milestone not only for PSC and the Nigeria Police Force but also for Nigeria’s security architecture.

He said the inauguration of the board was in line with one of the statutory powers of the commission, as affirmed and reinforced in the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on 11 July.

The board has Onyemuche Nnamani, representing PSC as Chairman; Bala Ciroma, Nigeria Police; and Muhammed Magaji, Ministry of Police Affairs.

Others are Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, PSC; Joseph Olowofela, Federal Character Commission; Hassan Yabanet, Police Colleges; and Yusuf Sanusi, PSC.

The remaining board members are Sani Hada, Victoria Onyekwuluije and Ahanmisi Obehi, all from PSC, while Olabode Akinbamilowo of the Nigeria Police Force will serve as Secretary.

“The board is to determine and declare the available vacancies in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that need to be filled up and draw up guidelines for every recruitment process in the Force.

“They will also determine the online platform to be employed in the advertorials and recruitment of applicants, place advertorials on national dailies and other forms of information dissemination on the recruitment.

“It will also ensure a seamless recruitment process of qualified, competent and able-bodied Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force without discrimination of anyone based on sex, religion, or geography,” he said.

Mr Arase said the board would observe and monitor the recruitment process to ensure compliance with laid down guidelines and in strict adherence to the requirements for eligibility.

He recalled that the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters and the commission had engaged in a cantankerous relationship over who had the powers to recruit for the NPF.

According to him, this issue, which ought to have been resolved amicably through dialogue and compromise, was regrettably allowed to fester and embarrassingly escalate into legal disputations.

He said the Supreme Court had laid to rest the unnecessary and avoidable turf war between the two critical institutions of government in its judgement delivered on 11 July.

Mr Arase said the judgement had unequivocally stated that the commission was statutorily empowered to recruit for the Nigeria Police.

The PSC chair said the judgement would go a long way in solidifying the peaceful resolution of the matter, which was already at the advanced stage before the judgement.

“On assumption of duty as the chairman of the commission, I made it clear that I do not work in a toxic environment.

“My resolution was also not to subscribe to any action, reaction or inaction that will derail the commission from delivering its mandate and or undermine our national security as a nation,” he said.

(NAN)

