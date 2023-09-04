The police have arrested four officers who allegedly assaulted a traveller in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, petitioned the Nigerian Police Force via his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Friday over alleged assault of a traveller by some unidentified police officers in the state.

Mr Gwamnishu said the traveller, simply identified as Jennifer, was allegedly beaten by the officers who were on a stop-and- search operation around Ada George, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

The activist uploaded on the social media platform a video clip of the incident.

“Please investigate this and call these men to order,” he appealed to the police authorities in Nigeria.

Video clip

In the one minute, three seconds clip, which has now gone viral, a woman is heard shouting at some armed officers along a highway, accusing them of inflicting injury on her sister.

“This is the Nigerian Police. Look at my sister’s mouth,” she yelled at the officers.

The clip showed at least four armed officers at the scene of the incident.

“Policemen give my sister beta injury and you are here making a video of me. After giving my sister an injury. Did you see anything in my sister’s bag? Never,” she said.

The sister, understood to be Jennifer, was bleeding on her lips. She was seen inside a Toyota Corolla car struggling to clean herself up.

The clip did not show when the officers allegedly inflicted the injury on her.

Two unidentified persons, believed to be co-travellers, were seen discussing with some of the officers.

‘We’re investigating’

Responding, the police, in a post via their official Facebook page on Saturday, said they were aware of the viral clip of the officers accused of assaulting the woman.

“Preliminary findings have pinned the scene to Rivers State. We take this matter seriously and are actively investigating the situation,” the police wrote.

Arrest of officers

The police, in a fresh update via their Facebook page on Monday, confirmed the arrest of the four officers.

“We want to inform our esteemed friends that the police officers allegedly involved in the incident from the video have been identified and now in custody as part of our ongoing investigation,” they said.

The viral video clip and a photograph of the four officers were uploaded by the police.

The police said they were committed to ensuring “a fair and thorough” examination of the matter.

“However, to ensure transparency and gather all perspectives, we urgently request the lady seen in the video to please come forward and share her side of the story,” they stated.

The police also dropped their phone number and asked the woman to contact them or visit their facility to narrate what transpired during the incident.

Not the first time

The latest incident occurred about five months after a police officer, filmed slapping a motorist in Emouha, Rivers State, was demoted.

The Emouha incident occurred a few days after Ubi Ebri, another officer, allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give N100 bribe

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the officer, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

