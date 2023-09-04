A committee of the House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Water Resources, Joseph Utsev, over the ministry’s role in the sales of assets of River Basin Authorities.

The ad hoc committee, chaired by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), issued the summon on Monday during an interaction with some managing directors of the River Basin Development Authorities (RBDA). Nigeria has 12 water basin authorities.

The committee is investigating the illegal disposal of some government properties between 2010 and 2022, and the non-remittance of the revenue realised from the sale of the assets into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

The committee asked the minister, who just assumed office on 21 August, to appear before the panel after the MDs of RBDA told the committee that the sales of the assets were done by the Ministry of Water Resources.

Adeniyi Aremu, the managing director of the Lower Niger River Basin, informed the lawmakers that the River Basins were not involved in the sales, but it was done at the ministry level.

Mr Ihonvbere, therefore, ruled that the minister must appear before the committee to explain the process of the sales of the assets.

The committee also summoned the heads of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Maritime Authority and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The agencies were scheduled to appear before the committee but failed to appear.

Mr Ihonvbere said he was not satisfied with the explanation by the managing directors and demanded more documents from them.

“I want to assure you for now that we are not very satisfied, and that is because you did not preside over this process.

“We will require that you come back after we deduce some of those documents directly from the ministry on behalf of your agencies,” he said.

He also frowned on the attitude of the agencies and threatened that the committee would invoke its powers to compel agencies to appear.

“There is a tendency in this country for these agencies to think they can operate above the law. Not with this House of Representatives. It’s not possible,” he said.

The resolution to embark on the investigation followed the adoption of a motion moved by Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun) in July during plenary.

