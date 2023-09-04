The State Security Service (SSS) says it has uncovered plans by some unnamed elements in the country to stage violent protests to discredit the federal government and the security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

The Service stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

Mr Afunanya said intelligence reports the Service got indicated that the plotters include politicians mobilising student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the protest.

He also said the organisation had identified the ring leaders of the plot and also sustained monitoring around them to stop them from plunging the country into anarchy.

READ ALSO:

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conduct against law and order,” the statement said.

The alarm by the SSS is coming two days before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) delivers its judgement on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It is also coming a day before the two-day planned protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the removal of the fuel subsidy by the federal government.

Read the full statement

DSS DISCOVERS PLOT TO STAGE VIOLENT PROTESTS IN THE COUNTRY

The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters. Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action. Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.

4th September, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

