There was a sign of relief for millions of Nigerians last week when the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced that it had established Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) across the country. Also, Lafarge Africa Plc announced that it has invested approximately 7.5 million CHF to reduce the environmental impact of its cement operations in Nigeria. The NCC and Lafarge’s separate announcements were two of many, last week, by PREMIUM TIMES partners who operate in various sectors of the economy.

See the announcements below.

Telecommunication

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has established Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) across the country, offering employment opportunities to Nigerian youth and professionals. These ECCs provide essential emergency response services and are operational in 27 state capitals with plans to expand. Trained agents use toll-free number 112 to connect callers with response agencies, enhancing public safety and creating jobs. The ECCs are equipped with advanced technology, and their services are available 24/7. The NCC aims to employ more individuals as it opens additional ECCs, providing socio-economic benefits to the community.

Fintech

Unified Payments, Nigeria’s leading fintech firm, celebrates its 26th anniversary with a commitment to ongoing innovation. Established in 1997, it has been a pioneer in the industry, introducing EMV Chip+PIN cards, enabling global card use for Naira account holders, and various other firsts. The company aims to continue delivering simplified payment solutions, fostering cross-enterprise alliances, and shaping the future of payments through technology. Unified Payments offers a wide range of services, including acquiring, issuer processing, online payment gateways, and more.

Oil and Gas

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) have amended their MoU for the $50 million NOGaPS Manufacturing Fund. This fund aims to attract oil and gas equipment manufacturers to Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks, increasing access to affordable finance. The success of the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIFund) has inspired other African countries like Angola and Namibia to consider similar initiatives. BoI’s management of the NCI Fund is praised, and there may be future collaborations. The NCI Fund has received 194 applications worth $1 billion, with $324 million disbursed to date.

Manufacturing

Lafarge Africa Plc has invested approximately 7.5 million CHF to reduce the environmental impact of its cement operations in Nigeria. It has replaced its dust emission control system with a more modern “Bag House” dust collection system at its Ewekoro plant. This investment aligns with its commitment to environmental sustainability and health and safety standards. Lafarge Africa also takes measures to reduce fugitive emissions and conducts air quality measurements to ensure compliance with regulations. Additionally, the company supports its host communities through various social initiatives, including healthcare and education.

Banking

Juliet Ehimuan has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc, effective August 29, 2023. Ms Ehimuan is the Founder and CEO of Beyond Limits and formerly served as the Director of Google West Africa. She is a renowned figure in the technology industry and has received numerous accolades for her contributions to innovation and leadership in Africa. Her appointment has been confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Education

SchoolViewers offers free school management software with features such as result management, school fee tracking, attendance monitoring, a free school website, online tests, homework modules, and targeted notifications. It operates on Google Ad revenue, eliminating costs for schools and allowing unlimited student capacity. Schools can easily migrate to SchoolViewers, and the platform is accessible from computers or mobile devices without requiring installations. It aims to upgrade school management and enhance productivity for educational institutions, from creches to secondary schools. Visit their website for more information or to sign up.

Mobile Telephony

Xiaomi Africa hosted an online photography campaign, #SafariWithXiaomi, where fans could showcase their skills using Xiaomi phones and win a 3-day trip to Maasai Mara. The winners, along with professional photographers, enjoyed capturing the iconic African wilderness and wildlife using Xiaomi devices, such as the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G with its 200MP camera. Participants praised Xiaomi’s innovations in mobile photography while offering suggestions for further improvement. The trip was a memorable experience for the winners, showcasing Xiaomi’s commitment to empowering users and fostering creativity in photography.

Tertiary Education

The BSN is offering an opportunity to join their prestigious MBA programme, with registration for the next batch beginning on 16-17 September 2023. Interested individuals can fill out a short form via a provided link for more information and assistance with the application process.

