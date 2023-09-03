The President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, and the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, on Sunday, restated their position that the narrative of Africa as a poor continent must be reversed, insisting that the continent holds the assets to address the global climate crisis.

Messrs Ruto and Adesina spoke at The Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya, during an event to mark the end of a three-day African Youth Climate Assembly.

The event came ahead of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit scheduled for 4 and 6 September at the same venue.

Why narrative must change

Mr Ruto, while receiving the declaration from the representatives of the assembly, said the biggest asset the African continent has is the huge population of her youths.

According to him, Africa currently has 25 per cent of the global labour force, and by 2050, the figure is estimated to rise to 40 per cent.

He said the best way to make Africa the world’s destination for solutions to the challenge of climate change is to make the youths count.

“As the biggest asset of this continent, youths can no longer be bystanders in any conversation around issues of climate change, or rather, any issue of development on the continent,” Mr Ruto said.

He, however, insisted that it is wrong for anyone to continue to run with the narrative that Africa is poor. He said it is high time such a narrative was rewritten, noting that it could only be achieved through the younger generation, who he noted are great innovators in science, technology, and media.

“Africa is not a poor continent, not a continent of diseases and poverty. Therefore, we must drive a new narrative of the African continent, and it is in our place to profile ourselves and our resources for global reckoning,” he added.

Signs carbon market law

Mr Ruto said as part of efforts to ensure that the African continent properly profiles her resources, he has “just signed into law the Kenyan Carbon Market Law.”

He said the law is aimed at profiling the country’s carbon market properly and have it priced at a global price value.

“Our carbon asset must be properly valued and adequately priced,” the president said.

He said the carbon deposit in the Congo Basin must be profiled appropriately and should be priced based on globally competitive ratings.

Africa needs investments in youths, not empowerment – Adesina

Reacting to some questions raised by the participating youth at the forum, Mr Adesina said he does not believe in the much-touted youth empowerment but that massive investments in them will do the turnaround magic needed in Africa.

Mr Adesina said at the AfDB that the youth is a huge factor, saying the financial institution has only recently announced a $1 billion Youth Adaptation Initiative.

The AfDB president said the assembly should count on him and President Ruto in their quest for recognition, pledging their desire to ensure that every single continental institution in Africa will be encouraged to have a youth representative on board.

Earlier, the assembly had presented its declaration, which included the call for the creation of an office of the youth assembly by the United Nations (UN) and that the office should be domiciled in Africa as the continent with the largest youth population.

They also said they could no longer appear as bystanders on issues of climate change on the continent and that they would want to be brought to the tables where issues concerning their future are discussed.

Participants at the conference were drawn from across the different parts of Africa, including young climate change activists, young farmers, innovators, and researchers.

