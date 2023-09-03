Social media users have been left angry after a woman beat and handcuffed three boys for entering her compound to retrieve their ball.

In a video of the incident shared on X, formerly Twitter, the woman is seen beating the underage boys and threatening to have them arrested.

“Do you want me to have you arrested? Lie down and take your hand off,’ she ordered as one of the boys pleaded for mercy.

The boys are then seen sitting in a puddle and handcuffed before being led away.

According to an X user, John Donaldson, the incident happened in Sango Ota in Ogun State.

“Their only offence was playing football into her compound, and they attempted to retrieve it.

“She beat them, put them in the puddle, and proceeded to handcuff them.

“Location: Salvation Estate Co. Oil Sango-ota,” Mr Donalson’s tweet read.

Social media users react

The post drew angry reactions from other commentators.

Certified Kim tweeted, “Just football??? I don’t believe this. How will she treat them like this just for playing football? I am boiling now.”

THESE KIDS WERE SAID TO BE PLAYING FOOTBALL AND IT INADVERTENTLY GOT KICKED INTO THIS LANDLADY'S COMPOUND AT GOD SALVATION ESTATE, BEHIND CONOIL , SANGO OTA. THIS WOMAN WAS SAID TO HAVE ACCOSTED THEM, HANDCUFFED THEM, BEAT THEM AND FORCED THEM TO SIT IN A POOL OF DIRTY WATER pic.twitter.com/qsIjHaOgOF — John Donaldson (@JaymoneyIOC) August 31, 2023

Tubosunn also tweeted, “This woman needs to go to jail for this? And she must be barren to have treat (sic) children like that because can never know the love of children.

“Just hope she is dealt with, plus we’re are the parents of these children?”

Police react

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, adding that the woman was being prosecuted.

She said, “ The case is now in court.”

