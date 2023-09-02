Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all civil servants employed in the state from January till date.

The directive was contained in a memo addressed to all heads of parastatals, ministries, departments and agencies and signed by the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Joy Maduka, on Thursday.

“…I write to inform you that (the) governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from January 2023 till date,” Mrs Maduka wrote in the memo, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

“Please, take appropriate steps to implement immediately and according to his excellency’s directive,” she said.

The HoS explained that the decision followed an ongoing reorganisation in the state’s public service and was in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules nos.02801 and 02803.

An initial memo released by the HoS had indicated that those affected by the disengagement were civil servants employed from December 2022 till date.

READ ALSO:

But, in an updated memo, she clarified that only civil servants employed from January till date were disengaged by the governor.

Checks by this newspaper showed that those affected by the decision were civil servants employed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration.

Mr Otti, a member of the Labour Party under which he won the 18 March governorship election in the state, had been in a face-off with Mr Ikpeazu, who served as a two-term governor of the state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

‘Hired for political expediency’

A media aide to Governor Otti, Ferdinand Ekeoma, confirmed the disengagement of the civil servants to PREMIUM TIMES, Saturday morning.

Mr Ekeoma said the affected civil servants were disengaged because they were “hired for political expediency” by Mr Ikpeazu ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“They were not given any employment letter. There was no job description and they were not paid. They were just hired and put in the register. Most of them had been waiting and standing by,” he told this newspaper.

“So, what the government did was to let them understand that, ab initio, they were not employed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

