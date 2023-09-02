PREMIUM TIMES has received the article below as a ‘right of reply’ to our analysis on the challenges ahead ex-Jigawa governor Muhammadu Badaru as Nigeria’s new defence minister. You can read our article here. The right of reply by an associate of Mr Badaru is reproduced below.

Writing on the above caption on the 23rd of August 2023, PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter in Jigawa State, Abubakar Maishanu, would have been forgiven for some of his assertions about the competence and lack of any security knowledge of the present Defense Minister, Muhammadu Badaru that is needed to prepare him to cope with the myriads of security challenges bedevilling the country, if not for the need to keep the records straight.

Mr Maishanu’s vituperation and ignorance about the profile of the new defence minister led him to mischievously accuse the defence minister of being known as ”only a businessman before he joined politics.” He equally and erroneously also described the defence minister as a ”dealer in metal scraps before he built his Talamiz Nigeria Limited into a building conglomerate”.

To describe a brilliant young entrepreneur, who built a multi-billion naira conglomerate that specializes in automobiles, manufacturing, agriculture, animal husbandry and commodity distribution from nothing, and served as the Vice President II of the Federation of the West Africa Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of the National Council on Privatisation, who was also the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture as metal scrap dealer was not only offensive but was opprobrium.

While playing the ostrich again, in refusing to realize the emergence of the new defence minister as one of the best decisions made by President Bola Tinubu and an emerging trend in tackling complex security situations globally, the reporter described his emergence as one of the long lists of Nigerian politicians appointed to head the defence ministry without having any security background.

The report would have been ignored as one of those write-ups sponsored by opponents fearing the beginning of the end of Nigeria’s security challenges. Still, the fact that the reporter lives and reports from Jigawa and yet failed to understand the dynamics that led the state to be free of security challenges despite being encircled by the northeast is the reason behind questioning his thoughts.

But, before I speak about the emerging global security management architecture, let me say that since 2015, when Muhammadu Badaru took over as the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, security issues ranging from farmers herders’ clashes, communal and land skirmishes, banditry, and threats of terrorism were all nipped in the bud.

For example, in a paper published by the Cogent Social Science Journal in 2022 (the study focused on 2014-2016, 2 years with Governor Badaru in the helms), Philip Ndubueze described the security architecture introduced by the state government that recognizes the role of traditional and religious leaders in crime prevention, and the cordial working relationship established to ensure coordination, reduced crime cases to significant low (Full article: Police and crime control in Urban Jigawa State, Nigeria (2014–2016) (tandfonline.com)

During his eight years in Jigawa State, reduced cases of insecurity were recorded to the barest minimum, the crime rate dropped by 39 per cent, and the state’s economy increased by 47 per cent, making Jigawa State one of the states with appreciable economic growth despite COVID-19 and the subsequent economic recession. There is a nexus between these achievements and the security architecture set in by Governor Badaru that not only looked at the root causes of crimes and unrest but worked hard to uproot them through policies and integrated structural coordination between the state, security agencies, traditional setups, and deliberate poverty alleviation interventions.

Today, Nigeria is leagued by myriads of security challenges needing critical evolution of reforms and with the global trend where 29 per cent of current defence ministers are civilians, the singular act of appointing civilians as the cornerstone of President Bola Tinubu’s administration was not only deliberate but is a master stroke that reflects the platitude that Nigeria’s new ideas to nip the increasing security challenges in the bud. Mr Badaru, as the defence minister, is a message that intellect, agility, experience, education, and knowledge in human management are required today to lead Nigeria to peace and stability.

Nigeria had tried retired military men as defence ministers before, and today, Nigeria is trying a civilian defence system led by Mr Badaru as the defence minister and Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser. This deliberate and calculated decision-making is rooted in global trends. It is also designed to join sense and boots to tackle the nation’s myriad security challenges, and Nigerians will celebrate it shortly.

Hassan Aliyu Karofi writes from Wuye finance quarters, Abuja and can be reached at hassankarofi@gmail.com

