The State Security Service (SSS) in Ogun State has detained the suspended chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo. His detention is believed to be over his outburst about alleged diversion of local government funds by Governor Dapo Abiodun in the last two years.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Adedayo accused the governor of withholding local government funds in the last two years.

Mr Adedayo was at the SSS headquarters in Abeokuta, on Friday, to honour the invitation of the service on the alleged ‘zero allocation’ to local governments in the state.

He was also at the SSS office in Abeokuta on Thursday, over the same matter but was not detained then.

One of his aides who got to the gate of the security outfit with him on Friday informed our correspondent that the suspended chairperson might spend the night or even the weekend in the custody of the secret service where he was still being held as of 8:34 p.m. on Friday.

“We got here together and I took his phone and stood outside, since then he has not been allowed to come out,” the aide said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

“After he got into the place, the governor also came into the DSS office and left after over 30 minutes. Only God knows what is happening to my boss right now, please help us.

“This is 8:34 pm and he has still not been allowed to come out.”

… Details later

