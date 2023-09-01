The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has suspended 26 big wigs associated with former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The chairman of the party in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, announced their suspension on Thursday evening, citing anti-party activities.

Those suspended include a former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti; former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Najeem Salami!and former state chairman of the party, Adelowo Adebiyi.

The party had earlier on Wednesday announced the expulsion of 84 members who also belong to Mr Aregbesola’s camp.

Mr Lawal said the disciplinary measures came in response to factionalisation of the party and creation of a parallel organ within the party.

The APC has been crisis-ridden since Gboyega Oyetola succeeded Mr Aregbesola as governor of the state on the platform of the party.

Mr Aregbesola’s efforts to stop the nomination of his successor for a second term last year was brushed aside but the division in the party contributed to the victory of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election.

The party also suffered a heavy defeat in this year’s general elections, losing all the National Assembly seats and winning only a single seat in the state House of Assembly.

Mr Aregbesola last month announced the formation of a new group, the Omoluabi Progressives, within the party in Osun, which has triggered the sanctions against his associates who are members of the group.

It is not clear if and when the party will extend its punishment to the former governor who only stepped down in May after serving four years under former President Muhammadu Buhari as minister of interior.

Although he used to be a close ally of President Bola Tinubu, he was not involved in his electioneering and has not been seen near him since the president took office at the end of May.

Read the full statement of Mr Lawal below:

Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some of its members.

This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct bordering on factionalization of the party and creating parallel party organ.

The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of suspending the following members indefinitely:

1. Alhaji Moshood Adeoti

2. Hon. Najeem Salami

3. Senator Mudasiru Hussain

4. Elder Adelowo Adebiyi

5. Mr. Adelani Baderinwa

6. Mr. Sikiru Ayedun

7. Engr. Kazeem Salami

8. Alhaji Adesiji Azeez

9. Barr. Gbenga Akano

10. Mr. Kunle Ige

11. Mr. Biodun Agboola

12. Barr. Gbenga Awosode

13. Mr. Rasheed Opatola.

14. Hon. Gbenga Ogunkanmi

15. Hon. Israel Oyekunle

16. Hon. MBO Ibraheem

17. Mr. Akeem Olaoye

18. Hon. Francis Famurewa

19. Hon. Tajudeen Famuyide

20. Hon. (Mrs.) Adenike Abioye

21. Hon. Wasiu Adebayo

22. Hon. Rasheed Afolabi

23. Mr. Segun Olanibi

24. Mr. Tunde Ajilore

25. Mr Ganiyu Ismaila Opeyemi.

26. Mr Zakariah Khalid, Olaoluwa-South LCDA.

As we move forward, we enjoin our members to remain focused on our goals and continue working together to serve the interests of our constituents and our State.

Our commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to our party’s core values remains unwavering.

Sooko OTAJUDEEN LAWAL,

APC Chairman, Osun state.

