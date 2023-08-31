Troops of the armed forces eliminated 39 terrorists, apprehended 159 others and rescued 109 hostages in different operations in the last two weeks

Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a bi-weekly news briefing on military operations across the country.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai ambushed and arrested Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza and Tarmuwa Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe, respectively in the North-east.

He said that the offensive led to the surrender by some terrorists at Gwoza area of Borno and resulted in the elimination of some others; the rescue of hostages and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

He added that in another operation, troops neutralised 11 terrorists, arrested 45 others and rescued 34 hostages within the period and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

According to him, troops recovered six AK47 rifles, one HK21 gun, one GPMG, one fabricated gun, 11 AK47 magazines and 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

They also recovered 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one bandolier, and seven empty cases of 7.62mm special, five motorcycles, eight mobile phones and N368, 950.

Mr Buba said the air component of the operations acquired and engaged terrorists’ enclaves at Wulde in Borno, adding that the outcome was being monitored.

He said that in the North-central, troops of Operation Safe Haven killed two gunmen, rescued three hostages and arrested 15 crime suspects during the period.

He added that the troops arrested two suspects in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, one of whom was a notorious armed robber on the wanted list of a security agency.

According to him, troops recovered three AK47 rifles, one fabricated AK47 rifle, one fabricated pistol, one Dane gun and 41 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition in the state.

Operation Whirl Stroke the North-central also arrested a member of a notorious violent extremist group in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue, neutralised terrorists and rescued hostages.

Mr Buba said troops recovered one FN rifle, five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and killed two terrorists, arrested 11 suspects and rescued six hostages.

The defence spokesperson said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west killed 12 terrorists, arrested 33 others, rescued 40 hostages and recovered three AK47 rifles, 18 motorcycles and three mobile phones.

Mr Buba also told journalists that the air component of the military operations conducted an interdiction of terrorists at Sububu Forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State and degraded terrorists at the location.

(NAN)

