The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested a man allegedly responsible for the collapse of a four-storey building in September last year in Uyo.

The building, at Iman Street, off Aka Road, Uyo, was supposed to be a six-storey building. The contractors were on the fourth floor when it collapsed, PREMIUM TIMES had reported.

The South-south Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Godwin Tepikor, had told reporters that two persons died in the incident.

“We have recovered one dead body here, and the other died in the hospital because of multiple injuries,” he had said, while the rescue operation was going on.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Olatoye Durosinmi, told reporters on Wednesday that the “site engineer” for the building project ran away immediately after the incident, and that he was arrested on 7 August, a year after.

He identified the suspect as Felix Udoh of Felixzity High Technology Limited.

Mr Durosinmi, however, said only one person, Favour Okoro, died in the incident, while five people were rescued.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed not to be an engineer but a builder,” the police chief said.

He said the suspect would be arraigned in court.

The incident was not the first building collapse in Uyo. Many people were killed in 2016 when a church building collapsed in the city.

