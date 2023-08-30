The Partnership for Inclusive Local Governance and Budget (PILGOB), a non-governmental organisation in Jigawa State, said it is monitoring the shocking revelation that 3.2 billion due from the State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme for local government workers was not remitted.

The PILGOB’s administrative secretary, Ahmed Ilallah, on Wednesday, told reporters in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, that the reported non-remittance of the pension was the reason for the unusual delay in the payment of retirees’ entitlements in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the 27 local governments in Jigawa State failed to remit at least N3.2 billion in statutory pension deductions and contributions for several years.

Official documents exclusively obtained by this newspaper revealed that the councils did not remit appropriate pension dues in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The documents also suggest that the failure of the councils to remit the funds as mandated by law has put the state contributory pension scheme in a bad state.

The document, a transitional committee report, lists the outstanding payment backlog of the 27 local government councils as the 17 per cent contributions from September 2014 to May 2015, which amounts to N1.25 billion.

Similarly, in 2019, the unremitted funds stood at N254.6 million, N795 million in 2020, and N920.9 million in 2021, totalling over N3.2 billion.

The reaction

Mr Illallah said the committee set up by the state government to assess the state of the pension scheme for civil servants did not speak truthfully about its findings to reporters.

“Jigawa State Pension scheme (State and Local Government Contributory Pension) was eulogised when it was created in February 2001 by the administration of the former governor of Alhaji Saminu Turaki, the system has been functioning satisfactorily, but in recent years, when the scheme has been fully maturing, there is shivering of its sustainability in the future.

“This is a result of many attributes, including the transparency of the system in terms of investing the contributed funds, the mode of payments to the pensioners, the contribution status by the state and local government, and the unclear policy of the state public service about pension benefits.

“The Jigawa State Local Governments, who are the co-partners of the pension scheme, have failed to remit about N3.2B to the scheme, they have not made remittances for almost five years, which is contrary to the Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Act, which clearly states in section 4, that “(State and Local Government Contributory Pension) Contributory Pension Scheme law mandates each pensionable worker to contribute 8 per cent of their basic salary; while the state and local governments are to contribute 17 per cent of the basic salary of all the affected staff on their payroll”.

“For transparency and accountability of the governance, the State Governments and the local governments should come clean and clarify their stand over the allegation to clear the air and also prove the sincerity of the administration of reforming the scheme to be great again in sustainability.

“If we can recall, just a week before the inauguration of Malam Umar Namadi (Jigawa State Governor), he already inherited a long queue of retired civil servants waiting to receive their gratuity and other pension benefits, some of these workers are getting to 10 months of their retirement, which is unusual in the state for long period.

“The Governor inaugurated a committee, chaired by the State Head of Service, to look into the scheme’s problems and come out with a recommended solution to the government. However, after the completion of the Committee work, we have not heard of any remittance failure by either the state or the local governments.

“In our stand on the Jigawa State Contributory Pension, the report of that committee is not enough to safeguard this system, A good pension system stands on its own, employment or no employment by the employer will not affect the individual contributor in regards to his pension benefits.

“The problem with the Jigawa pension system is that the system uses a modern pension system in collecting contributions but making payments to beneficiaries using the old system of payment. For instance, a person can be appointed as a permanent secretary and retire in the following months, but his gratuity and pension are over 400% of the grade level he left days ago, while there is no justification for making this contribution.

“There is a need for the government to take a stand on the allegations of non-remittance to earn and dismiss the fear of civil servants who have already been enveloped by the fear of dying of the pension scheme and to save her integrity and commitment to the retirees., Mr Ilallah said.

