The Jigawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the N44.7 billion supplementary budget bill request by the state governor, Umar Namadi, for the year 2023.

The governor on Wednesday assented to the supplementary budget while commending the lawmakers for the bill’s speedy passage.

On 6 August, the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Babangida Umar, said the government proposed the N44.7 billion 2023 supplementary budget to finance critical infrastructures and social services in the state.

The official said this is the second supplementary budget for the state within five months after more than N13 billion was approved in March to fund the repairs of damaged drains, roads, bridges, and other essential services across the state.

Mr Umar said the Ministry of Works and Transport would be allocated N13 billion while N6 billion was allotted to the Ministry of Health and Education sectors, respectively.

The remaining N25.7 billion would be used for other developmental services to the people of the state.

The official also said the supplementary budget was necessitated by the increase in revenue accrues occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

“In March this year, there was a supplementary budget of about N13 billion approved by the state executive council. It became necessary after the review of the mid-year budget, performance of recurrence, and capital expenditure. We have noticed that there are a lot of revenues that accrued into the state’s treasury, and some are going to be accrued into the treasury before spending those revenues it has to be appropriated.

“The previous budget was based on the N420 exchange rate; now the exchange rate is N750; there is a need for a review and the removal of the fuel subsidy, necessitated for the state and federation to receive higher revenue from the federation account.

“The state has to consider reviewing its budget for the remaining months. The state seeks an additional supplementary budget because of the increase in revenue that accrued into the state’s consolidated revenue fund.

“This is the second supplementary budget for the year amounting to N44.7 billion, and the state executive council has approved the budget; it will be presented to the legislature for consideration. There will be more money in circulation, and more jobs will be provided within the next four months of 2023.

The state House of Assembly originally approved N185 billion for the year 2023. With the additional two supplementary budgets approved in March and August, the state’s 2023 appropriation law now stood at N242.775 billion.

According to a report of the House Committee on Appropriation, headed by Ibrahim Adamu, the second appropriation budget aims to address the challenges in Agriculture, Works Projects, Water supply, Education, and Health considered for socio-economic development in line with the 12-point agenda of the state government.

In the supplementary budget, the lawmakers approved the N5,200,000,000 meant for upgrading rural (feeder) roads but reduced the amount by N350,000,000 to fund constituency projects for flood and erosion control projects with N93,000,000 and another N10,000,000 for construction of markets/parks and N87,000,000 for the construction of traffic/streets light under the 2023 constituency projects.

The lawmakers also approved N160,000,000 under the rural electrification projects to fund streetlights in selected locations (unnamed places) under the 2023 constituency projects.

The lawmakers also approved N25,000,000 for the Ministry of Water Resources to maintain utility vehicles. For the rehabilitation of the existing urban water supply scheme, N100,000,000 is approved for the procurement of submersible pumps at Shuwarin community, vertical filter booster and overhauling of generator sets, and procurement of generator sets ranging from 40KVA to 350KVA.

For Monitoring and Evaluation activities, N70,000,000 was approved for procuring one new Toyota Hilux Vehicle and two Toyota Corolla LE 2013 fairly used.

Procurement of vehicles for judges

For the High Court Judge, the lawmaker approved N225,800,000 to procure 5 Toyota Camry (2022 model-XLE 2.5L) for an additional 4 High Court Judges and one registrar. For the newly reintroduced Ministry of Special Duties, N3,800,000 was approved for office equipment.

At the special duties ministry, the lawmakers approved N1,240,000 for the purchase of a Television set; N150,000 for Tea Flasks; N90,000 for Tea Cups; N225,000 for food flasks; N60,000 for plates and spoons; N240,000 for File Jackets; N60,000 for extension cable and N450,000 for office stationeries.

Education

The lawmakers have also approved N200,000,000 for the renovation of storm damages to school infrastructure at GGASS Kaugama, GDSS Birniwa, SAIS Hadejia, GDASS Majia, GDTO Dantanoma, GDASS Auyo (erection of Block), GDASS Kaugama, and GDASS Dantanoma.

Others include GGASS Danzomo, GGASS Birniwa, GDASS Kirikasamma, GDASS Jikas, GDASS Taura, GDASS Shagari; GDASS Jahun, and GDASS Bulangu.

N475,000,000 was also approved for furniture procurement for senior senior schools and double-decker beds for senior secondary schools.

Flood, erosion control, and environment

The lawmakers also approved N400,000,000 for flood and erosion control. The amount will be expended for the pumping out of stormwater, river embarkment, and others on flood and erosion control at Kafin-Hausa, Chai-Chai, Adaha, Karnaya, and Kazaure.

