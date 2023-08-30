The man who designed Nigeria’s flag, Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, is dead.

Mr Akinkunmi died at the age of 86 in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

His demise was announced via the Facebook account of one of his children, Samuel Akinkunmi.

He wrote, “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone.”

Although a native of Abeokuta in Ogun State, Mr Akinkumi lived in Ibadan until his demise.

He was born on 10th May 1936.

Brief profile

He lived with his father until he was 8 years old before he relocated to the northern part of Nigeria. He began his early education in the North. After his father’s retirement, he came down to the West and was re-enrolled at Baptist Day Secondary School, Ibadan, for his primary education and Ibadan Grammar School, (IGS) Ibadan, for his secondary education.

Mr Akinkunmi left IGS in 1955 and took an appointment as an agriculturist at the Western Region Secretariat in Ibadan as a civil servant. He would then work for some years before gaining admission to the Norwood Technical College in London where he studied electrical engineering. While studying there, he designed the Nigerian Flag.

His entry was adjudged the best among the roughly 2,000 entries submitted designs.

The flag was officially raised on Independence Day 1st October, 1960 signifying the pulling down British flag in Nigeria

Mr Akinkunmi was rewarded with 100 pounds by the government when his design was selected. He was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

